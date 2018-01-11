La. 182 bridge in Morgan City closed until 2 p.m. Thursday

The La. 182 bridge, between Federal Avenue and Fifth Street in Morgan City, will be closed until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, for emergency bridge repairs, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

The closure was originally planned to take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. but has been extended until 2 p.m., weather permitting.

The detour will be the U.S. 90 bridge.