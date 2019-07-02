La. 182 bridge closure Saturday morning to allow pedestrian use

Tue, 07/02/2019 - 3:36pm
Officials plan to close bridge to motor vehicle traffic one a month

The La. 182 bridge over Berwick Bay will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as part of an effort to encourage pedestrians to use the bridge.

Morgan City and Berwick governmental officials agreed to the closure, Morgan City Chief Administrative Officer Marc Folse said in a news release.

This closure is in conjunction with the St. Mary Excel Focus Group and will open the bridge to pedestrian recreational traffic. Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike and utilize the elevated vantage point for any other recreational opportunities, Folse said.

Officials hope with good participation this closing will result in a first Saturday of every month closure schedule, weather permitting. Morgan City and Berwick police will supervise the closure.

