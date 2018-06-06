Kristina Theriot of Berwick is National Merit scholar

Kristina A. Theriot of Berwick High has won a National Merit Louisiana Tech scholarship. Theriot hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Theriot is one of 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

The awards provide scholarships of $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.

Semifinalists for the scholarships are selected according to their scores on the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Semifinalists were required to submit a lengthy application and write an essay. They were required to submit information about their extracurricular activities, awards and leadership activities.

Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT® scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.