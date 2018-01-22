Krewe of Nike royalty

Abigail Kathleen Photography

The children’s Krewe of Nike presented King and Queen Nike XLVII Ian Carmichael and Kylie Potter during its Mardi Gras tableau Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the theme, “Nike Takes a Magical Journey To The Dark Side,” Carmichael represented “The Beast” and Potter was “Queen Grimhilde.” The king is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Carmichael. The queen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Potter. Members of the krewe will parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 behind the Krewe of Galatea parade in Morgan City.