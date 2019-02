Miguez Photography

Mrs. Drake Stansbury and Charles “Jay” LeBlanc were presented as Queen and King of Galatea L during the women’s Krewe of Galatea tableau Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. In keeping with the anniversary theme, “Toast to 50 Years of Galatea,” the queen represented “Champagne” and the king depicted an “Old Fashioned.” The krewe will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. March 3 in Morgan City.