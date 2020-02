The Krewe of Amani’s annual ball was held Saturday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. King and Queen Amani XXIII Renwick McPherson and Eartha Lewis were presented as Jazz & Heritage Festival and Essence Festival, respectively, in keeping with the tableau theme of “Amani Presents Festivals of Louisiana.” Amani presents its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. in Patterson.

B. Merritt Photography