Krewe of Adonis royalty

Miguez Photography

Dean Adams and Mrs. Darren Mayon were named King and Queen Adonis XLV Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium when the men’s Krewe of Adonis kicked off the Mardi Gras ball season in the Tri-City area. In keeping with the evening’s theme of “Adonis Celebrates Music Festivals,” the royal couple was presented as the King and Queen of Swamp Pop. The krewe will host the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in Morgan City.