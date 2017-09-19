Submitted Photos
During the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 monthly meeting held in September, the Family of Brother Rickey Frederick, right, was named Family of the Month For August. Presenting the award is Past Grand Knight Patrick Hebert Sr.

Brother Don Campos Sr., right, was named Knight of the Month for August during the Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 monthly meeting in September. Presenting the award is Financial Secretary Paul Tholen.

Knights of Columbus honors

Tue, 09/19/2017 - 12:51pm Anonymous

The Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus present their monthly Knight of the Month and Family of the Month awards.

