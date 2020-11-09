Article Image Alt Text

Knights of Columbus help Bayou Vista Elementary

Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:48am

Submitted Photo
Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus Council 6211 recently held its annual Tootsie Roll drive. Shown here making their donation to Bayou Vista Elementary’s Special Education Department are, from left: KC Grand Knight Paul Tholen, Principal Kiante Gunner, special education teacher Sherry LaJaunie and KC Treasurer Kenny Alfred. Monies will be used for supplies needed by students in Bayou Vista Elementary’s SPED Department.

