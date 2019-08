Submitted Photo

The Kiwanis Club donated as a Purchase Award patron to Artists Guild Unlimited for its Labor Day Art Show & Sale Aug. 28-Sept. 21. Emily Berry, left, presents a check to the AGU's Vera Judycki. Also shown is Reina Fernandez of the Kiwanis. AGU's Everett Street Gallery will be open during the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.