Kiwanis helping people in need

Mon, 04/24/2017 - 10:27am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
The East St Mary Kiwanis Club's recent guest speaker was local architect Jim Firmin, who shared his China Project. For the past several years, Kiwanis have provided funds to assist families with special needs children in rural mountain villages near China. The 2016-17 funds were used to help pay the medical costs for a 2-year-old suffering from severe burns. Pictured are Harold Smith, Jim Firmin and Travis Richard.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017