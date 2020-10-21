Kiwanis collect food gifts during election

The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club is holding an Election Day Food Drive.

Bins will be available during early voting as well.

Items collected will be donated to St. Mary Outreach. St. Mary Outreach is experiencing extremely low levels of food, hy-giene items and cleaners.

The local Kiwanis is urging residents to donate items when arriving to vote.

"Our 2020 Food Drive is your chance to provide urgently needed food and hygiene items to the less fortunate families in our local community," the Kiwanis news release states. "Please pitch in to make our effort a success and to show that our community takes care of those in need.