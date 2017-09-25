Key Club officers inducted

Submitted Photo

The installation for the Central Catholic High School Key Club officers was held Sept. 20. Gwen Luc, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary, inducted the officers. Officers are President Aly Burton, Vice President Kerrilyn Luc, Treasurer Tyler Longman, Editor Sara Price and Secretary Tori Estay. The CCHS Key Club moderator is Karen Solar. Key Club members around the world are learning how to lead and stand for what’s right through service and volunteerism. In partnership with their local Kiwanis club, high school students are encouraged to make a positive impact as they serve others in their schools and communities.