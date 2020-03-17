K9 Vickie helps deputies make drug arrest

Police dog Vickie smelled cocaine in a traffic stop early Monday on La. 182, leading to two arrests, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise said.

—Terrell James Tripeaux, 50, Adrain Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Monday on charges of for possession of cocaine and simple battery.

—Charise Kay Suire, 33, Bank Avenue, New Iberia, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of cocaine.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Cameron Iron Works when he observed a vehicle operating without an operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, and three passengers, two of whom were identified as Suire and Tripeaux.

During the stop, a K9 deputy deployed K9 Vickie to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Vickie showed a positive odor response on the vehicle and subsequently, cocaine was located in the vehicle. Suire and Tripeaux were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Bail was set on Tripeaux at $3,300. Bail has not been set on Suire.

Smith said that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 106 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Brennin Ray Schouest, 21, La. 319, Cypremort Point, was arrested 1:25 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia-drug free zone. Schouest was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Derrick Matthews Turner, 39, Cypremort Road, Franklin, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and proper equipment required on vehicle. Turner was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Travis Griffin, 38, Orphan Home Road, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Friday on charges of driving left of center and possession of marijuana. Griffin was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Kam’ron Nicholas, 18, Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. on charges of no license plate and possession of Schedule I drugs. Nicholas was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Neysa Marie Sauce, 51, Helen Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of theft and criminal damage to property. Sauce was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Gary Wayne Chaney Jr., 27, Silver Bell Drive, Houston, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Saturday charges of disturbing the peace at a funeral, resisting an officer with force and battery of a police officer. Bail was set at $5,000.

—Latisha Price, 40, Triple Oaks Drive, Raceland, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contempt of court. Price was transferred to another agency.

—Willis Edward Petree, 64, Ernie’s Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation no accident and disturbing the peace-intoxicated. No bail has been set.

—Alister Clay Burgess, 35, Chitimacha Loop, Charenton, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation no accident and driving under suspension, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and failing to honor a written promise to appear. No bail has been set.

—Tayler James Davis, 21, Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. on a charge of criminal trespass. Davis was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Breanne Nicole Bogen, 24, James Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Sunday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant on a charge of failure to appear on the charge of red light violation. Bogen was transferred to another agency.

—Holly A. Cronan, 28, Patti Road, Hammond, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Friday on charges of alprazolam, possession of suboxone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and obstruction of justice.

Cronan was released on a $2,500 bond.

Morgan City Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 36-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 152 calls of service and made these arrest:

Cory Myers, 31, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. on Friday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers came into contact with Myers at a local motel on La. 182. Myers was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyler Joseph Aucoin, 31, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated) and obstruction of justice and on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear.

Officers were called to the area of Second Street and Belanger Street about an intoxicated individual walking in the area. When the officers came into contact with Tyler Aucoin, he ingested a small about of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest.

A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyus Tremaine Jones, 20, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Friday on a charge of first-offense possession of marijuana.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Federal Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Jones. Jones was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tarell Ramon Boulanger, 28, Levee Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Saturday on warrants for 11 counts of failure to appear.

Boulanger was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on active warrants held the City Court of Morgan City.

—Kaitlin Murray, 18, Brownell Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to a residence on Brownell Street about a domestic disturbance.

Upon officer’s arrival, they learned Murray had committed battery on her dating partner. She as placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Cedric Benjamin Gant, 22, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

—Desmond Young, 20, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Saturday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182. The driver was identified as Gant. A computer check revealed Grant’s driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

The passenger, Young, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both Grant and Young were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Devin James Dinger, 25, Lewis Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Sunday on a charge of remaining after forbidden.

Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 for a disturbance. They located Dinger on the property. Dinger had just been removed from the property for causing a disturbance by officers. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jacob Fabian Gil, 34, Kimberly Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Sunday on charges of littering, driving while intoxicated and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Officers were called to Orange Street about a suspicious vehicle. They located the vehicle leaving the area. The officer observed the vehicle cross into opposing traffic and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Gil.

Officers learned from a witness that Gil had thrown an empty can of beer out of his vehicle. Gil admitted he had thrown the empty beer can out the window before police stopping him.

The officers suspected driver impairment. A standardized field sobriety test was given and Gil did poorly on the test. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Police Department he was given an intoxilyzer test. He gave a breath sample of .131g%. Gil was booked and incarcerated.

—Breanne Bogen, 24, Charlotte Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bogen was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and booked on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:

—Tarell Boulanger, 28, Guzetta Drive, Berwick, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Friday on charges of improper equipment, during under suspension and improper display.

—Brian Weston, 32, Fourth Street, Berwick, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. It was learned that the driver Boulanger’s driver’s license was suspended. Weston, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of marijuana and items of paraphernalia.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department. Boulanger was booked on the charges of improper equipment, driving under suspension and improper display. Weston was booked on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boulanger posted and $387.00 bond and was released. Weston posted a $3,500.00 bond was released.

—Donald Mcpherson, 41, Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, Texas, was arrest at 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and first-offense of driving while intoxicated.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for speeding. Officers made contact with the Mcpherson, who showed signs of being impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted which he performed poorly on. Mcpherson was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he submitted a breath sample of .125G% BAC. Mcpherson was booked on the charges of Speeding 50/30 and Driving While Intoxicated First Offense. Mcpherson posted a $3,000.00 bond and was released.

—Warkel Favors, 30, La. 182, Berwick, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

At 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on La. 182. Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Favors committed a battery on his girlfriend during an altercation. Favors was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Favors remains incarcerated awaiting bond to be set.

—Anthony Hudson Jr., 52, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of following too closely and expired license plate.

—David Vargas-Martinez, 40, La. 182, Morgan City at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession to distribute methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

—Oscar Elizondo, 33, Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Saturday was on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and three St. Mary warrants for failure to appear.

At about 8:40 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling closer than a safe distance from another vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and learned that the license plate was expired. During the course of the stop it was learned that the driver Hudson’s license was suspended.

Elizondo and Vargas- Martinez were identified as passengers in the vehicle. Vargas- Martinez was found to have methamphetamine destined to be sold concealed on his person. A search of the vehicle was done at which time more methamphetamine, Xanax, and drug paraphernalia were located. Elizondo was found to have marijuana on his person and had several active warrants.

Through the course of the investigation it was learned that Elizondo had arranged for drugs to purchased and sold. The three were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.

Elizondo is being held without bond and Martinez was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Hudson remains incarcerated with a $252. cash bond.