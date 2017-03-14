Participants were Noah Scully, Leah Gilmore, Rafael Geraldo, Jamahala Caldwell, Sara Daniels, Alexander Ibarra, ZaKeland Caldwell and Ami Lam. All these young people are eligible to attend the National Junior Beta Club Convention in June in Orlando, Florida.
Kynley Dekerlagand designed the M.E. Norman Junior Beta T-shirt that won first place.
Lillian Berry designed the Junior Beta banner that won first place.
Junior Beta Club winners
Submitted Photos
Students from M. E. Norman Junior Beta placed first at the Louisiana Junior Beta State convention in February in the Living Literature competition. They presented "The Story of Pocohontas."