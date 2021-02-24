Jeanerette men arrested after hitting spike strip near Amelia

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Two Jeanerette men were jailed Tuesday after their attempt to outrun police was stopped by a spike strip near Amelia, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Jade M. LeBlanc, 27, Georgia Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm in the presence of a con-trolled dangerous substance, resisting an officer and driving under suspension, and on an Assumption Parish charge of failure to appear on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

— Cordel Jamal Robinson, 23, Wattigny Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of firearms in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer.

Felony gun and drug charges stemmed from an attempted traffic stop turned high speed pursuit originating on La. 398 Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy working patrol observed a vehicle westbound on La. 398 commit a traffic violation and attempted to conduct a stop of that vehicle. The driver continued on at a high rate of speed prompting a pursuit.

Additional units were called in to assist and the suspect vehicle struck a spike strip near the U.S. 90 area, caus-ing the tires to deflate. The suspects bailed from the vehicle and entered the swamp.

The driver was captured about an hour later and was identified as LeBlanc.

A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the seizure of several large-caliber firearms as well as suspected ma-rijuana.

A warrant check revealed that LeBlanc was wanted for failure to appear in court in Assumption Parish for pre-vious traffic violations.

Robinson was arrested on Tuesday night near the scene.

Both suspects were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending bond proceedings.

Falcon thanked the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

–Sheena Marie Berthelot Bodin, 33, Lee Drive, Pierre Part, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic abuse (aggravated assault).

Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Drive address and made contact with the parties involved, including Bodin.

After interviewing Bodin and her spouse, it was determined that an altercation had occurred, and Bodin had brandished a knife.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Bodin was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Chad M. Hebert, 43, was booked on a charge of domestic abuse battery (strangulation).

The Communications Division received a welfare concern from a medical facility, which advised they had been in communication with the spouse of the accused, and she indicated she had been physically abused and re-quested assistance.

Deputies responded and conducted an investigation, which determined that Hebert had committed a battery on his spouse as well as other domestic law violations.

Based on the totality of the evidence, Hebert was arrested and booked pending a bond hearing.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 39 calls for service and made these arrests beginning Tuesday:

—Tiffany Lynn Remedies, 31 Canary Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a probation violation from 6th Ward Court.

—Megan Falgout Archilla, 36, Bowen Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a probation violation from 6th Ward Court.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 66 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Juvenile female, 15, Centerville, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of sexting. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Wesley Michael Aucoin, 19, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault. No bail has been set.

—Brionna Long, 20, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft. Long was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Traci Ann Burke, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of violation of protective orders. Burke was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Cheddrick Domond Roberson, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. No bail has been set.

—Bernard Davis Jr., 23, Franklin, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, careless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Brandon Jacoby Rudolph, 35, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension. Rudolph was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Logan Michael Parker, 23, Franklin, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Monday on charges of no signal, no driver’s license on person and possession of marijuana. Parker was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Isis Imani Dapremont, 24, Franklin, was arrested Monday on two counts of resisting arrest or officer. Dapremont was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Timothy Jones, 32, Patterson, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Monday by the Narcotics Section on charges of posses-sion with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Jones also held a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug para-phernalia and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. No bail has been set.

—Shannon Nash, 37, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 7:15 p.m. Monday on charges of posses-sion with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor distribution of marijuana and distribution of MDMA.

Nash also held a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft. No bail has been set.St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Davontae Gardner, 21, Washington Street, St. Martinville, was arrested by the St. Martinville Police Depart-ment on Tuesday on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of a weapon, negligent injuring, illegall use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

—Jaida Weatherford, 20, Tower Tank Road, Stephensville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.