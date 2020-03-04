Jeanerette man booked on assault charge

A Jeanerette man faces aggravated assault and weapons possession charges after an arrest by deputies, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Jawarski Jvonte Jack, 25, of AB Martin Road, Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bail was set at $15,000.

—Jessica Marie Bourgeois, 37, of Raine Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bourgeois was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Ryan Cox, 21, of Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things and on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of battery of a dating partner. Bail was set at $15,000.

—Alvin Douglas Boudreaux Jr., 53, of La. 20, Gibson, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension. Bail was set at $1,000.

—Bernard Hanes Davis Jr., 22, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Monday on charges of turning movements and signals required and driving under suspension. Bail was set at $1,000.

Davis was released on a summons to appear June 29.

Chief James F. Blair reported that Morgan City police responded to 40 calls of service in a 24-hour period and made this arrest:

—Joseph Jerry Julien, 54, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Julien was located at the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.