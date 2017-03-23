Jazz musician Bugatti to perform April 11

Jazz musician George Bugatti will be the next concert presenter for the Community Concert Association of Morgan City. He will bring his one-of-a-kind experience that combines the beauty of art with the melody of music in his show “Portraits of America” at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 11 in the Paul Schreier Theatre, according to the Live on Stage news release.

Tickets for the show will be available at the door or by calling 985-385-2307. Adult season ticket price for the three remaining concerts is $45 and students, K-12, are just $10. An individual concert ticket is $25.

Community Concert Association of Morgan City also has announced its new partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens age 60 and older who live in St. Mary Parish. At least a 24-hour notice prior to the concert is required.

“Bugatti sings with all the hallmarks of a great crooner,” said Darryl H. Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Bugatti challenges the theory songs cannot be seen and that objects cannot be heard in his show. The stage is set to pair the music and art of the most celebrated American cities.

Backed by a swingy jazz trio, acclaimed Las Vegas mainstay pianist/singer Bugatti will belt and croon his way through the heartland with songs while images of America’s most famous landmarks such as The Golden Gate Bridge, The Empire State Building, The Gateway Arch, The Grand Canyon, and The Liberty Bell fill the screen.

He will perform such greats as “Walking in Memphis,” “Georgia on my Mind,” “New York, New York,” “Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans,” and many others.

—The Community Concert Association of Morgan City was formed in 1947 and continues to bring world-class entertainment to the Tri-City area, as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes. Strong adult and student membership help insure continuing concerts for the area. The generosity of patrons and donors keeps this series at affordable, family-friendly prices.