Insurance information for storm's aftermath

The office of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon offered this guide for people affected by tropical weather:

--Minimize your losses and document the damage. Take photos of any damage and whatever reasonable repairs are needed.

--Keep your receipts. If you are unable to stay in your home due to damage from a storm, keep your receipts for lodging, food and essentials. Your policy may cover a portion of the costs while you are temporarily relocated.

--Contact your insurance agent as soon as possible. Have your policy available if you need to file a claim. Find out whether the damage is covered under the terms of your policy.

If you need help or have questions, call the Louisiana Department of Insurance.