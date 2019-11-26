Inmate brought back to face charge of fraud

A Morgan City man already jailed at Evelyn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel was returned because he was named in a warrant alleging access device fraud, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—Robert J. Ballance, 36, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Friday on a warrant for access device fraud under $1,000.

The warrant stems from an incident in May in which Ballance is accused of using a stolen debit card and made unauthorized purchases. Ballance was booked and incarcerated.

Blair reported the following arrests Friday-early Monday:

—Ty’Jana Francois, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant for disturbing the peace by fighting.

The warrant stems from an incident in November that alleges Francois’ involvement in what police called a fistic encounter. Francois was booked and incarcerated.

—Alex Francois, 41, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Friday on warrants for distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) and violation of a drug free zone.

A. Francois was located on La. 70 and placed under arrest for active warrants he held for the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kizmet Gant, 38, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on warrants for principle to disturbing the peace by fighting and improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

Gant was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department for active warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in November that alleges Gant’s involvement in a fistic encounter. Gant was booked and incarcerated.

—Rachel L. King, 35, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Saturday on a ines. King was located on La. 182 near Brashear Avenue and placed under arrest for active warrants she held for the City Court of Morgan City. King was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Shane E. Richard, 25, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication, battery on a police officer and criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on La. 182. Witnesses identified Richard as the one causing the disturbance, Blair said. Reports indicate when officers made contact with Richard, he became combative and struck one of the officers. Richard was subdued, placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Juan Olvera-Rubio, 34, of Magnolia Street in Amelia, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Sunday on charges of driver must be licensed and use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.

An officer observed a traffic violation on a vehicle in the area of La. 182 near 11th Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Olvera-Rubio, was asked to produce a valid driver’s license. Reports indicate that Olvera-Rubio admitted that he did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Rubio was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish Friday-early Monday:

—A juvenile male, 16, of Charenton, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was contacted by another deputy in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies found marijuana belonging to the juvenile, Smith said, and took him to the St. Mary Parish headquarters for processing. The juvenile was later released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Christopher Morris, 48, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to the Berwick Boat Landing in reference to a trespassing complaint. The deputy found a man on the land without permission. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Morris, Smith said.

Morris was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Raphael Dominic Valentine, 37, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A booking deputy made contact with Valentine when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for housing by another agency. Valentine held an active warrant with the Sheriff’s Office and was booked on that warrant. The bond for the warrant charge was set at $20,623.13.

—Courtlin Jeran Michael Carter, 30, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

A booking deputy made contact with Carter when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for housing by another agency. Carter held an active warrant with the Sheriff’s Office and was booked on that warrant. Carter was subsequently transferred to another agency.

—Jaden Blaze Gregory, 19, of Sanders Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Friday on charges of battery of a dating partner, no driver’s license and introduction of contraband into a penal institution-attempted.

—Felicia Lanette Soto, of Pershing Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy responded to the area of U.S. 90 eastbound near Morgan City in response to a concerned citizen who had called reporting a male striking another person in a vehicle. The vehicle was located and the deputy made contact with the driver, Gregory, and a passenger, Soto.

Through the investigation, the deputy learned that both Gregory and Soto had been in altercations, Smith said.

Soto and Gregory were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. While in booking, a deputy located drugs belonging to Gregory. No bail has been set for Soto or Gregory.

—Jerry Charles Jr., 54, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

A booking deputy made contact with Charles when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for housing by another agency. The booking deputy discovered that Charles held an active warrant with the Sheriff’s Office and was booked on that warrant. Charles was eventually released on a bond.

—Roberto Quintanilla, 43, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled and failure to obey traffic control signal.

A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Amelia in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The deputy learned from dispatch that Quintanilla held an active warrant for his arrest. Quintanilla was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Teneka L. Thomas, 42, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled and improper turn.

A deputy was traveling on Southeast Boulevard when he observed a vehicle with no working license plate light. Dispatch advised the deputy that Thomas held an active warrant for her arrest. Thomas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was eventually released on a summons to appear in court.

—Jared Paul Duplechin, 42, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested a 9:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance, and turning movements and required signals.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Middle Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to give a proper signal when making a turn. The deputy learned that Duplechin had no insurance on the vehicle and his license was suspended. Duplechin was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Craig Anthony Albarado, 55, of Diane Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:36 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy was traveling on La. 182 near Sixth Street in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle cross over the centerline. Through the investigation, drugs belonging to Albarado were located, Smith said.

Albarado was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Summer Elizabeth Mensman, 27, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with no license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Mensman. Through the stop, drugs belonging to Mensman were located. Mensman was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Karl Lee Davis, 30, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—James Charles Daub II, 32, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Carol Road in reference to a theft of a lawnmower. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant that stated his lawnmower was stolen and he had located it at a nearby residence.

The deputy went to the residence and made contact with Davis and Daub. Through the investigation, the lawnmower was located.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Davis and Daub were also located, Smith said. Davis and Daub were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $3,500 for Daub and $3,500 for Davis.

—A juvenile female, 17, of Morgan City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Sunday as a runaway juvenile.

Deputies responded to a residence in Amelia in reference to a runaway juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with complainants and received information regarding a possible location of the juvenile. Subsequently, the juvenile was located at another residence, arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Morgan City Branch Office for processing. The juvenile was later released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Joe Joseph Walker Jr., 35, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested 3:41 p.m. Sunday on an active warrant for theft and unauthorized use of an access card.

A deputy was traveling on Middle Road when he observed a vehicle make a turn without using a turn signal. Dispatch advised the deputy that Walker held an active warrant for his arrest. Walker was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was eventually released on a $1,500 bond.

—April Lynn Aucoin, 39, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of clonazepam.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Cremo Lane for a complaint. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Aucoin was named in active warrants for her arrest. Aucoin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Bradley Austin Richardson, 20, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was traveling east on U.S. 90 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Richardson. Through the stop, marijuana belonging to Richardson was located, Smith said.

Richardson was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests Friday-early Monday:

—Christopher Landry, 42, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A caller indicated that Landry had struck another subject in the residence, Leonard said. While officers were on the way to the location, they located Landry walking on Texas Street and immediately detained him.

After further investigation, it was learned through witnesses and the victim that Landry had committed a battery and shoved his wife to the floor during the disturbance, Leonard said.

After learning this, Landry was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail where he remains with no bond set.

—Devin Toups, 21, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and stop sign violation.

Berwick officers patrolling the area of Oregon Street saw a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Toups.

During the course of the stop, officers observed Toups to have slurred speech and was suspected as being impaired. Officers administered a field sobriety test which Toups did poorly on and was subsequently placed under arrest.

He was later transported to the Berwick Police Department for a breath test.

Toups submitted a proper sample of .000g% which lead officers to believe that he was under the influence of narcotics. Toups consented to a blood test which will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab with pending results.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests Friday-early Monday:

—Jermaine S. Keys, 44, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense DWI, suspended driver’s license and two counts of open container, and on a warrant.

Keys was arrested at Catherine and Twin streets. He was jailed with bond set at $4,500.

—Honesty H. Lecompte, 24, of Hemlock Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 44 mph in a 35 mph zone and no driver’s license.

Lecompte was arrested on Red Cypress Road in Patterson and was released on a $459 bond.

—Clara Drexler, 37, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information. She was arrested on Loveland Street in Patterson.

Drexler was released on a $230 bond.