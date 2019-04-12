Info on the river

David Dahlquist of the Teche Project rips the paper from one side of the information kiosk unveiled Friday at Patterson's Morey Park. The kiosk is one of 16 that offers information about the Teche, the Atchafalaya and the Lower Atchafalaya from Port Barre to Berwick. The kiosk was erected with a donation from the family of Lloyd and Sandra Marshall of Patterson, making it the only kiosk to be sponsored by a single family.
The kiosk recognizes the contributions of Lloyd and Sandra Marsha, Troy and Gina Marshall, and Sean and Lesley Marshall. Members of the family pose for a picture with the Teche Project's David Dahlquist, Mayor Rodney Grogan, City Councilmen Lee Condolle and John Rentrop, and Police Chief Garrett Grogan.