Immanuel Christian School students of Anita Stanley, K4, Constance Matthews, K4, and Theresa Gaudet, K5, went on a field trip to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson recently. They learned about planes and helicopters and watched an airplane demonstration that included taking off, flying by and landing.
This year, first through eighth graders at Immanuel Christian School participated in the Accelerated Reader Program. The two kids in each grade who read the most words were invited to attend a field trip as a reward. The group of kids, along with the librarian, Grace Eisenman, took a boat tour with Captain Cavier Swamp Tours in Patterson. They ended their field trip at Gameday Pizza in Patterson for a celebratory lunch.
Immanuel Christian field trips
