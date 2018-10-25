Hurricane relief drive at Sacred Heart church

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, in partnership with Matthew 25 ministries and the Knights of Columbus, is a holding a Hurricane Michael relief supply drive through Friday, a news release said.

In Morgan City, people can donate supplies for the drive at St. Joseph Hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The supply drive began Monday and continues through Friday. Collection times are from 8:30 a.m.-noon daily.

The following items, and only these, will be accepted. Those items are heavy duty 5-gallon buckets, heavy duty mops, heavy duty brooms and dustpans, disposable face masks, large sponges and dish sponges, paper towels, heavy duty garbage bags, heavy duty gloves, cleaning products, insect repellent, cleaning wipes, baby diapers and baby wipes, bar soap-no liquid, first aid supplies, dish detergent-non-pump, laundry detergent, roof tarps and hammers and crowbars.