Hurricane prep meeting Thursday

Officials will hold a 2019 hurricane season preparedness meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Port of Morgan City’s Government Emergency Operations Center.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.

The center is located at 7327 La. 182 in Morgan City. The port, St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, National Weather Service, St. Mary Levee District and U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit Morgan City. The public is invited to attend.