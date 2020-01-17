This is how we'll roll: Mardi Gras parade schedules set

The Krewe of Adonis will hold the area’s only nighttime parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

The procession will start at the corner of Brashear Avenue and Second Street and proceed down Second to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street (La. 70), Brashear Avenue, Victor II Boulevard and end at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium on Myrtle Street.

The Krewe of Dionysus will hold its alternating parade in Berwick this year at 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Following behind Dionysus will be members of the Krewe of Hannibal.

Parade participants will line up on Gilmore Drive then turn on John Street, Robicheaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, take a right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School.

Anyone wishing to place a unit in the parade should contact Roddy Richard at 985-498-0118.

The women’s Krewe of Galatea will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Morgan City. Behind Galatea will be members of the children’s Krewe of Nike.

The procession will organize on Second Street under the U.S. 90 Grizzaffi Bridge and proceed to Onstead Street, Sixth Street, Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, Victor II Boulevard and ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

The Krewe of Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in Patterson. Behind Amani will be members of the Krewe of Hannibal.

Parade participants will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at Place Norman Shopping Center.

The Siracusa/ Greenwood Community Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday will move to 1 p.m. this year.

Participants will line up on Siracusa Road at noon then proceed to James Street and Grace Street before ending at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

The last parade in the Tri-City area will be held by the Krewe of Hephaestus, the area’s oldest krewe. Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City.

The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

