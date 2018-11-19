Houma-Thibodaux Diocese takes part in #iGiveCatholic

You can kick off #GivingTuesday on Nov. 27 with #iGiveCatholic, an online crowd-funding event that designed to bring the Catholic community together to give thanks and give back.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is one of 28 participating archdioceses and dioceses for #iGiveCatholic

“This is an exciting opportunity for everyone in our diocese to celebrate Catholic philanthropy,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre. “We truly believe that every donation, no matter how large or small, makes a difference in our community.”

In 2017, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux had 35 participating organizations who together raised over $175,000 in just 24 hours for their local ministries. These funds helped our parishes and schools accomplish projects such as new digital billboards for a church parish, replacement of sewage systems, and even new electrical wiring for lights in classrooms.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will participate in #iGiveCatholic by rallying the Catholic community in support of local parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries.

“Our local goal is to raise $200,000 for the 40+ participating nonprofits within our community," Fabre said. "Our Catholic Foundation is excited to offer a number of cash incentive prizes for our participating ministries to help encourage their excitement and participation throughout this initiative.”

For more information about supporting the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for #iGiveCatholic, visit https://houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org/. Organizations who are interested in partnering with our diocese for #iGiveCatholic may contact Amy Ponson at 985-850-3116 for more information.