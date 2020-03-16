Houma-Thibodaux bishop suspends Mass

Masses in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, on Sundays and weekdays, have been canceled by Bishop Shelton Fabre until further notice as a precaution against spread of the coronavirus.

"This includes the public celebration of weddings, funerals, and confirmations," Fabre wrote in a letter to Catholics. "I know that these sacred events are incredibly important to you, and I do not make this decision lightly."

Here's the text of Fabre's letter:

My dear people of God in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux,

May God's blessings and His peace be with you. I speak to you today with news regarding our continuing response to the coronavirus pandemic, news which brings up many emotions in my own heart and I'm sure emotions in your hearts as well. In response to suggested restrictions on gatherings made by our national and state leaders today, I have chosen to cancel the public celebration of Mass on Sundays and weekdays until further notice, effective immediately. This includes the public celebration of weddings, funerals, and confirmations. I know that these sacred events are incredibly important to you, and I do not make this decision lightly.

I recognize that this decision brings up many different emotions in each one of us. While acknowledging those emotions, we must also together recognize that, in this time of pandemic, God is not going anywhere; and neither are your priests; and neither is your Church. We are here for you in this time of uncertainty. Knowing our need for Him, I want to assure you that our priests will continue to offer Masses privately. I encourage each member of the faithful to make an Act of Spiritual Communion daily. Our churches will open for daily personal prayer.

I make these decisions because I care for you and because I care for those who are especially vulnerable to this virus. The outbreak of this novel coronavirus has disrupted all of our lives. This is difficult and it is inconvenient. Because there are many unknown variables in terms of the transmission and effects of this virus, we must be prudent in our decision-making to care for "the least of these" (Matthew 25:40) by taking these extra precautions for their sake.

In the coming days, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be providing many resources for prayer, reflection, and aids to help you live fruitfully during this difficult time. These resources can be found on our diocesan website, htdiocese.org. The first of these, available now, is an Act of Spiritual Communion.

However, I want to speak with you more personally and directly. Therefore, I will be addressing the people of the diocese this Wednesday, March 18, at 7 PM through our diocesan website and other venues. The purpose of the address is to answer questions that I know many of you may have, as well as to offer a way forward in the midst of such challenging times. Again, I invite you to join me this Wednesday, March 18, at 7 PM. Please check our diocesan website and Facebook page for further information.

Let us continue to pray for one another during this time of uncertainty. Let us offer the inconveniences and any other sacrifices in union with our crucified Jesus for those who are suffering. Let us attentively love and care for our families and those closest to us in this time.