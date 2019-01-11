Houma Diocese releases names of priests accused of sexual misconduct

Four former priests who served in Morgan City admitted, pleaded guilty to or were convicted of soliciting minors, child pornography charges or molesting young people, according to a letter released Friday by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

“I want to apologize for the egregious sins that have taken place,” Bishop Shelton Fabre said in the letter to people of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese. “Let me be clear: the abuse of a child by anyone is sinful, abhorrent and evil, particularly when perpetrated by one vested with the sacred trust of God’s children. Furthermore, any attempt to cover up these sins is even more disturbing. I apologize to all who have been harmed. It is with deep respect and profound reverence that I humbly extend this apology.”

Pope Francis has urged ranking Catholic clergymen to admit past crimes and to attempts to cover sex crimes up.

The Houma-Thibodaux Diocese extends west to the Atchafalaya River. Berwick, Patterson and other communities west of the Atchafalaya are in the Lafayette Diocese and were not part of Friday’s letter.

“Be assured that no priest in current active ministry in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is on this list,” Fabre wrote.”I encourage you to visit our website: htdiocese.org/lightinthedarkness. On this webpage, you will also find the full text of my Pastoral Letter and other resources regarding this issue, including videos for adults, parents and youth.”

The priests who admitted or were convicted of misconduct are:

--Lawrence Cavell, who admitted to solicitation of a minor, served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Montegut, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma,

Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, and Saint Mary in Raceland. He was ordained in 1989 and his priestly faculties — his ability to function as a priest — were removed by the diocese.

--Alexander Francisco, who admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor, served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Bridget in Schriever, Saint Joseph in Thibodaux, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux. He was ordained in 1979 and his priestly faculties were removed by the diocese.

--Dale Guidry, who pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and was accused of molesting a minor, served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and St. Joseph in Galliano. He was ordained in 1982, and had his priestly faculties taken away by the diocese. He died Oct, 20, 2013.

--Patrick Kujawa, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, served at Holy Cross and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma. He was ordained in 1996 and had his priestly faculties removed by the diocese. He is currently incarcerated.

In addition to those priests, others named were the targets of credible allegations serious and unacceptable conduct with minors, ranging from inappropriate physical contact of a minor to molestation of a minor:

—Dac Nguyen, a priest of the Society of Domus Dei ordained in 1988, who served at Thanh Gia in Amelia. The diocese removed his priestly faculties.

—Daniel Poche, ordained in 1978, who served at Holy Cross, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Joseph in Chauvin. The diocese removed his priestly faculties.

Another priest who was the target of civil litigation was on the list:

--Etienne LeBlanc, ordained in 1971, served at Annunziata in Houma, Holy Cross in Morgan City, Holy Family in Dulac, Saint Eloi in

Theriot, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux. The diocese removed his priestly faculties.

The diocese also wrote: “If you have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is being or has been abused by anyone, please first contact the civil authorities by calling the Louisiana Child Abuse Hotline at 855.452.5437. If you suspect that the abuser is a priest, deacon or member of church personnel, after calling civil authorities please also call Sister Carmelita. You may also call the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Outreach Line at 985.873.0026."

A copy of the press release is attached.

(This story has been updated to include a name omitted from the original story.)