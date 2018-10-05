Hospital district contacts three companies about managing Teche Regional

On an eventful Friday for St. Mary Hospital Service District No. 2, the public learned which three companies have been asked to consider becoming the new management for Teche Regional Medical Center, and one of the members of the board conducting the search offered his resignation.

Dr. Natchez “Trey” Morice submitted his resignation from St. Mary Hospital Service District No. 2’s Board of Commissioners to the parish council on Friday, citing his desire to devote his time to his campaign for coroner, according parish council Chairman Kevin Voisin.

The board’s attorney, Nicholas LaRocca, confirmed Friday that three hospital management operations have been contacted by the board about succeeding LifePoint Health as the management of Teche Regional, the hospital in Morgan City.

The three are Ochsner Health Center of New Orleans, LCMC Health and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of Health System.

The Ochsner family of hospitals and clinics includes at least 13 facilities, among them Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma.

LCMC Health manages University Medical Center New Orleans among other hospitals, and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System operates several Louisiana hospitals including Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

LaRocca confirmed that Ochsner has responded to the district’s contact. And “we’ve had some dialog with LCMC,” LaRocca said.

Teche Regional has been managed since 2005 by LifePoint Health of Nashville, which was recently acquired by the Apollo Global Management in July. LifePoint has announced that it is leaving Louisiana and has reached a proposed agreement with the hospital districts board to relinquish the remainder of its 40-year lease as of Dec. 31.

LifePoint’s departure has fueled concerns among the medical staff and in the community about the hospital’s future.

Officials have issued assurances that the hospital will continue to operate and provide health care. On Wednesday, the hospital district’s board named four local residents to an advisory committee created as a way to improve communication among the Teche Regional staff, the community and the district board.

Voisin said he hopes the parish council will be able to find a physician to fill Morice’s chair on the board. A former member, Dr. Tomas Birriel, stepped down recently because board members are term-limited.

Morice’s resignation and advertising the vacant position are on the parish council agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday at the parish courthouse in Franklin.

Morice and two fellow physicians, Lianter Albert and Eric Melancon, are running to replace longtime coroner Dr. Chip Metz, who resigned earlier this year.