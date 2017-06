Submitted photo

Oil Center Auxiliary to VFW Post 4222 and Boy Scout Troop No. 49 honored veterans with flags in Berwick Cemetery for Memorial Day. Shown are Auxiliary 4222 President Claudia Boudreaux, Scout Leader Glenn Blanco, Scouts Jase Blanco, Ethan Blanco and Brodi Bourque, Scout Master Doyle Dennis, Eagle Scout mother Tammy Cline and Scout Ethan Cline.