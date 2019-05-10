Honoring a coach: Franklin field house will bear Lockett's name

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board honored a beloved Franklin High coach Thursday, not without questions about whether it was the right sort of honor.

The board also had to put off a decision on whether to devote Raintree Elementary space to the Teche Action Clinic’s school health service over a procedural question. And the board set the property tax rates you’ll have to pay by year’s end.

And there was applause for the two students who were the top readers in the million-word reading program this year.

Field house named

for Kenneth Lockett

Kenneth Lockett, who coached football, track and other sports at Franklin High for more than three decades, died three years ago. On Thursday, the board took up an agenda item suggested by former Franklin athlete Kenny Marshall: a request to name the Franklin High field house for Lockett.

“I saw the commitment,” said board member Pearl Buck, a former co-worker. “I witnessed the dedication.”

Franklin Junior High Principal J Ina has a few accomplishments of his own: a history degree, winning a place as a National Football League lineman and election to the St. Mary Parish Council. Outside the meeting room Thursday with members of Lockett’s family, Ina said he owes a lot of it to Lockett, his former coach.

“He made a difference in my life,” Ina said. “If it wasn’t for his guidance and what he poured into it, I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Back in the meeting room, board member Roland Verrett acknowledge Lockett’s contributions but asked whether the board would be making a decision that would bind future generations.

In the end, the name change passed unanimously on a voice vote, making the facility’s name The Coach Kenneth Lockett Field House. After the vote, all the board members applauded.

Delay for

clinic decision

Dr. Gary Wiltz of the Teche Action Clinic asked the board to enter an agreement that would set up a permanent space at Raintree Elementary, where the clinic’s mobile unit has been parked for two years.

The clinic offers preventive screenings, vaccination updates and other basic services for students, faculty members and faculty dependents. At Raintree, the clinic sees 10 to 15 patients a day.

But parking the mobile unit there “sort of defeats the purpose,” Wiltz said.

The permanent arrangement at Raintree would require no additional spending by the board. But board member Ginger Griffin noted that Wiltz’ presentation appeared on the agenda under “Appearances” rather than as an item that might be voted on. That wouldn’t let people know action might be taken and offer a chance for comment.

Board President Michael Taylor said Wiltz’ request could be taken up at the next meeting.

Property taxes

The approved its property tax rates for 2019. Not all of the rates apply throughout the parish. Some are dedicated to maintenance work in three separate zones.

The rates are:

—For the general fund, 8.35 mills for the constitutional school tax and 11.17 mills for Consolidated School District No. 5.

—12 mills for Consolidated District 3 maintenance, 12.17 mills, for District 2 in central St. Mary and 11.75 mills for Sixth Ward School District No. 3 maintenance.

—For three bond retirement funds: 16 mills for Consolidated School District No. 1, 8 mills for Special School District No 4 and 20 mills for Fifth Ward Special School District No. 1.

The bond retirement millage for the Fifth Ward Special School District is the only rate that changed, rising from 15 to 20 mills. Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry said he recommended the rate based on property values in the area and the mills required to raise enough money to service the debt.

A mill is 1/10th of a cent of tax applied to every dollar of assessed valuation. The assessed valuation of residential property is set by law at 10 percent of the property’s market value. Louisiana’s homestead exemption applies to school board property taxes.