Homicide suspect returned to Assumption Parish

The Belle Rose man accused of killing a Baton Rouge resident and wounding two others has been returned to Assumption from Texas on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge.

–Shontun Joseph,18, Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, was returned Tuesday from Texas and booked into the Assumption Jail on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a firearm or dangerous instrumentalities.

On Sept. 24, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Freetown Lane in Belle Rose. The shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Cameron R. Brooks, Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge,

Two other individuals, including a 51-year-old male on scene and an 11-year-old juvenile, who was struck while inside a residence, were injured in the shooting.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives initiated an investigation into the homicide.

As a result of the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Joseph. Joseph was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the aforementioned charges and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Falcon also reported these arrests:

–Calvin Toby LeBlanc, 39, Heriard Street, Plattenville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, agents established facts to support that LeBlanc was involved in illegal drug activity.

After establishing probable cause, agents went to the aforementioned address and made contact with LeBlanc. Consent to search the property was obtained and as a result of that search, quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

LeBlanc was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Julius Wayne Thompson, 34, Oak Street, Tallulah, was arrested Sunday on a harges of domestic abuse-strangulation.

Deputies responded to 911 calls at a Belle River residence on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies made contact with the complainant, who was also an acquaintance of the accused. Deputies also fur-ther made contact with Thompson, the suspect in the matter.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined through physical evidence at the scene as well as statements made by both the complainant and the suspect, that a confrontation of a violent nature had occurred.

Based on all facts and evidence available, Thompson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish De-tention Center. He was released on a $25000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

–Dustin Keith Frederick, 37, Fulton Street, New Iberia, was arrested 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charges of criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of a place of business, and theft. No bail has been set.

–Matthew Cody Jones, 30, Mississippi Street, New Iberia, at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for the charges of burglary-simple and theft. No bail has been set.

–Duhon Anthony Tillman, 28, Erwin Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

–Christy Boudreaux, 19, Grandwood Drive, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 12:16 p.m. on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Boudreaux was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

–Angel Weekly, 41, Grandwood Drive, Patterson, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 12:16 p.m. Tues-day on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and on a warrant for con-spiracy to distribute cocaine. No bail has been set.

—Walter Jack Jr., 58, 2MLK Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Thursday on charges of reckless operation-no accident, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana. Jack was released on a summons to appear Jan. 7.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

–Robert Joseph Gussman III, 26, Louisa Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday as a fugitive from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (peeping tom).

Officers located Gussman at an address on La. 70 and placed him under arrest on an outstanding warrant for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jesse Blakeman, 26 Cypress Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to an address on Cypress Street for a disturbance. They learned Jesse Blakeman was making threats and stuck an individual during an argument.

When officers attempted to arrest him, he attempted to push away from arresting officers. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.