Holiday cut-ups

Wyandotte Elementary celebrated Halloween with its annual P.E. pumpkin carving celebration. Wyandotte faculty and staff members and students thanked the donors who made this event possible. Pictured are coaches and a few of the winners from the event. Back row from left: Omar Guzman (fifth), Coach Sydney Lerille (student teacher), Coach Adam Rhodes, Coach Angie Gallagher, and Aurora Stelly (fifth). Bottom row: Emily Massey (second,), Emily Montgomery (second) and Nevaeh Whitehead (fourth).