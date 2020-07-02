Holiday closings listed; no paper Monday

The Daily Review will be closed Monday, July 6, in observance of Independence Day. There will be no paper printed on Monday.

Due to the closure, news and advertising deadlines may be earlier than usual.

Normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, July 7.

State and parish offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday which falls on Saturday.

Morgan City and Berwick municipal offices will also be closed on Friday.

However, Patterson municipal offices will be closed on Monday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Saturday.

Due to the early closure, any routes run by Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will be collected earlier than usual. Customers with a Saturday collection may wish to put the receptacles by the street Friday night.