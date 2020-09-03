Holiday closings listed

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 12:17pm

Although the Tri-City area will not have the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival to celebrate this year due to its cancellation because of COVID-19 concerns, Labor Day on Monday is still a federal and state holiday. Therefore, all municipal, St. Mary Parish and state offices will be closed.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. However, routes collected by Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will run as usual, but may be collected earlier than normal. Residents are asked to put receptacles by the street the night before.
Also, there will be no Monday edition of The Daily Review as the newspaper offices will be closed for Labor Day. Advertising and news deadlines for Tuesday’s paper will be earlier than usual to accommodate the closure.

