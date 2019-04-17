Holiday closings listed

The Daily Review office will be closed on Good Friday in observance of Easter. Friday’s paper may be delivered earlier than usual. Due to the closures and early press deadlines, deadlines for news and advertising will be earlier than usual to accommodate press runs.

Municipal and St. Mary Parish government offices will be closed Good Friday in observance of the Easter holiday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill will close at noon on Friday and will be closed all day on Easter Sunday. Pelican Waste & Debris and Republic Services will run routes as usual.