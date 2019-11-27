Article Image Alt Text

Holiday closings

Wed, 11/27/2019 - 12:17pm
Staff Report

All municipal and parish offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landfill in Berwick will be closed all day Thanksgiving Day. Therefore, Republic Services, and Pelican Waste and Debris will not collect routes.
Thursday routes are expected to be collected early on Friday. Residents should put cans by the street the night before.
The office of The Daily Review will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, there will be a Thursday edition of The Daily Review. It may be delivered earlier than usual.
The paper office will open at 8 a.m. Friday with an expected early closure.

