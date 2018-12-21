Holiday closings

Morgan City, Berwick and St. Mary Parish government offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday for both the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Patterson City Hall will close Tuesday and Wednesday for both holidays, and also close from 9:45 a.m. to noon New Year’s Eve for the inauguration of city officials at 10 a.m.

Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will not run routes on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Daily Review offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday for both holidays. There will be no paper Tuesday for both holidays. The Monday editions will be delivered earlier than usual.

News and advertising deadlines for the Monday editions will also be earlier than usual to accommodate the press runs.