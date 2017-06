Submitted Photo

Briana Ruffin and Caylee Deshotel were presented with the HJ Scholarship at the Morgan City High School senior award ceremony. Both received a one-time award of $500. Presenting the scholarships were Herman Hartman, left, and Earl Johnson, right. Ruffin, second from left, is the daughter of Lana Taylor and Irvin Ruffin. Deshotel is the daughter of Christy and Sonny Deshotel.