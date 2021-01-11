Hitting the books in Berwick

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

These Berwick High students have been recognized for academic achievement. Top Photo: Abby Williams has been named Berwick High School’s Student of the Year for the 2020-21 school term. Williams is the daughter of Kenny and Lisa Williams of Calumet. Bottom Photo: Six Berwick High School students earned Louisiana High School Athletic Association/ISC Composite All-Academic Team honors this fall. From left are Katie Conrad, volleyball; Darby Frickey, cross country; Trevor Wiggins, football; Abby Williams, swimming; and Giuliana Spitale, volleyball. Not present is Matthew Broussard, football.