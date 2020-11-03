Higgins heads for victory in 3rd Congressional District

U. S. Senator

Early & Absentee Reporting - 59 of 64 parishes Votes

15,336 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%

14,521 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%

1,111,281 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 63%

3,526 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%

184,985 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 10%

2,460 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%

30,265 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%

6,741 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

5,025 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%

34,429 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%

299,022 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 17%

42,012 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 2%

6,437 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%

9,798 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 1%

11,103 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 1%

Total: 1,776,941

U. S. Representative -- 1st Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 5 of 8 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 540 of 558 precincts Votes

78,113 Lee Ann Dugas (DEM) 24%

8,411 Howard Kearney (LBT) 3%

243,133 Steve Scalise (REP) 74%

Total: 329,657

U. S. Representative -- 2nd Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 9 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 511 of 657 precincts Votes

7,191 Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste (IND) 4%

23,694 Glenn Adrain Harris (DEM) 12%

3,491 Colby James (IND) 2%

113,835 Cedric L. Richmond (DEM) 57%

39,466 David M. Schilling (REP) 20%

12,560 Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP) 6%

Total: 200,237

U. S. Representative -- 3rd Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 9 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 563 of 566 precincts Votes

33,526 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 11%

50,257 Braylon Harris (DEM) 17%

201,841 Clay Higgins (REP) 69%

8,316 Brandon LeLeux (LBT) 3%

Total: 293,940

U. S. Representative -- 4th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 14 of 15 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 712 of 749 precincts Votes

17,588 Ben Gibson (REP) 7%

61,088 Kenny Houston (DEM) 24%

162,780 "Mike" Johnson (REP) 63%

18,319 Ryan Trundle (DEM) 7%

Total: 259,775

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 23 of 24 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 819 of 825 precincts Votes

48,942 Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) 16%

20,811 Allen Guillory, Sr. (REP) 7%

49,653 Lance Harris (REP) 17%

9,356 "Matt" Hasty (REP) 3%

6,507 Jesse P. Lagarde (DEM) 2%

31,503 Martin Lemelle, Jr. (DEM) 11%

100,453 Luke J. Letlow (REP) 34%

23,036 "Scotty" Robinson (REP) 8%

9,205 Phillip Snowden (DEM) 3%

Total: 299,466

U. S. Representative -- 6th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 13 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 529 of 579 precincts Votes

248,925 Garret Graves (REP) 71%

9,048 Shannon Sloan (LBT) 3%

2,790 Richard "RPT" Torregano (NOPTY) 1%

88,406 Dartanyon "DAW" Williams (DEM) 25%

Total: 349,169