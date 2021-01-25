Heroin, cocaine, firearm seized in arrests by local authorities

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Local authorities across three parishes made a combined dozen arrests on drug charges late last week. They seized heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine as well as a firearm.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith said that over a 24-hour period Thursday and Friday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 36 complaints and made these arrests:

—Brad Derouen, 30, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Thursday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law (drug-free zone, church), and second or subsequent offenses.

No bail has been set.

—Brian Derouen, 33, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance law (drug-free zone, church) and second or subsequent offenses.

No bail has been set.

—Sarah Bran, 34, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bran was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Niketa Fisher, 23, Bayou Vista, was arrested 2:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Fisher was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Frederick Huguet, 34, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Huguet was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Lavonne M. Johns, 27, Larose, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of heroin. Bail was set at $4,000.

—Marcus Battle, 45, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana. Battle was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Crystal Lynne Mejia, 43, Berwick, , was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail has been set.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls of service. The following people were arrested beginning Thursday:

—Chance Tyler King, 25, Lake Long Drive, Houma, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Samantha Marie Corbin, 28, Lake Long Drive, Houma, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on charges of turning movements and required signals, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Courtland Watts, 29 years of age, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for probation or parole violation.

A K-9 officer with the Morgan City Police Department observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Aycock Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Corbin, along with three passengers, King, Watt and a 2-year-old child.

While the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Corbin was found in possession of suspected marijuana. King was found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun.

A computer check revealed Corbin’s driver’s license was under suspension. A warrant check revealed Louisiana Probation and Parole held an active warrant for Watts. Corbin, King, and Watts were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Meghan Rebekah Scarbrough, 32, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Friday on warrants for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and entry on or remaining in places or on land after forbidden.

Officers came into contact with Scarbrough on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Aisha Delean Davis, 41, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Marguerite Street and Sixth Street. The driver was identified as Davis. A warrant check revealed the 16th judicial District Court held and an active warrant for her arrest.

She was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Jeaneaux Kenner, 29, Grace Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 02:26 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two headlights required.

An officer in the area of Sixth Street observed a vehicle with only one functioning headlight. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with Kenner.

During the course of the stop, a K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted at which time a 9mm handgun was located. A computer check revealed that Kenner had been previously convicted for felony gun and narcotics violations, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Kenner was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department. Kenner remains incarcerated awaiting bond.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said the Franklin Police Department responded to five complaints in a 24-hour period and made this arrest:

—Andrew Johnson, 22, of Norman Bauer, Franklin, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cannabis-infused gummies, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and violation of controlled dangerous substance laws (drug-free zone). Johnson was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Casey Drew Arthur, 30, Isle of Cuba Road, Schriever, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt and expired inspection sticker.

An I.C.E.-assigned special operations deputy observed a vehicle near La. 662 and La. 663 in the Bayou L’Ourse area commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Arthur.

During the interview process, the deputy observed activity and conditions consistent with illegal drug activity.

As part of the process, the suspect vehicle was searched, and a quantity of methamphetamine was seized.

Arthur was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Warren Smothers, 55, St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday on three counts of possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession of cocaine, possession of hydrocordone, violations of drug-free zones (school zone, place of worship), two counts of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 6:51 a.m. Friday, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Main Street in St. Martinville, after observing the vehicle driving left of the center line. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Smothers.

During the traffic stop, deputies observed suspected marijuana in the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located a large bucket with suspected cannabinoids, several hand-rolled cigarettes containing suspected cannabinoids, and one hydrocodone pill. A narcotics search warrant was obtained for Smothers’ residence, and following the execution of the warrant, deputies located cocaine, synthetic cannabinoids, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. As of Friday, no bond had been set.

—Shawn White, 44, Semien Lane, Eunice, was arrested Thursday on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.