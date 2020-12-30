Here's what local officials are hoping for in 2021

More family time. Weight loss and better health. A renewed focus. These are some of the characteristics local officials offered as their New Year’s resolutions for 2021.

St. Mary Parish Homeland Security Director David Naquin and Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur each said weight loss was their New Year’s resolutions. For Arthur, it’s his annual resolution.

Especially now, Naquin said weight loss and good health have an extra benefit.

“I think healthy also helps the COVID,” he said of the impacts the virus can have on those who already are unhealthy.

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan also wished for better health for his father.

Family also was a part of Arthur’s resolution as he said he wants to be “a good grandfather to my grandchildren,” while Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, whose term is coming to a close, said he would like to spend more time with his family.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said patience was his resolution.

“My New Year’s resolution, as always, is just try to have more patience and try to be more patient in business, as a father and as a parish president with all the struggles we have,” Hanagriff said.

St. Mary Parish Schools Superintendent Teresa Bagwell wants to narrow her focus in 2021.

“My personal resolution is to stay focused on what matters most despite the challenges or distractions any single day might bring,” she said.

As for their wishes in 2021 for the jurisdictions they oversee, many responses had a COVID-related aspect, while others focused on the economy and improvements.

Naquin and Arthur listed relief from COVID-19 as one of their hopes for 2021.

“This is still going to be quite a challenge,” Naquin said of the upcoming year with the virus.

Bagwell hoped that the school system continues to provide students with “an exceptional education” while also supporting them with the experiences they have endured during the past year.

“I hope that students gain confidence and stamina to face life’s challenges through the unprecedented adaptations and personal loss they have endured this year,” Bagwell said.

Grizzaffi said he would like to see things return to normal in Morgan City.

On the parish level, Hanagriff said he is looking forward to working with the parish’s new economic developer, Evan Boudreaux. Boudreaux, a recent hire, is a Berwick High alum.

“I really look forward to 2021 with him involved and seeing what we can do and put together a long term plan for St. Mary Parish,” Hanagriff said.

Among Grogan’s goals are “to work closely with private stakeholders to possibly fund projects” and helping the St. Mary Parish Recreation District 4 pass its millage that funds recreation and the operation and maintenance of the Patterson Area Civic Center. Economic development also is a goal for Grogan.

“Because economically, what we can contribute would help us out and would help the parish as a whole,” Grogan said.

In addition to eliminating COVID-19, Arthur also said he would like to see Berwick’s transition from a town to a city, through its U.S. Census count. He also wants to make public works improvements in areas such as water and sewer lines and drainage.

Besides eliminating the COVID-19 pandemic, Naquin had a wish for relief from hurricanes, another area his office works with.

“How bout none?” Naquin hoped for 2021 after a busy 2020 season. “Let’s go zero. We need a break from all of that.”