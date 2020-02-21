Hephaestus will celebrate 60 years; Amani ball also set for Saturday

The area’s oldest krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 60th Mardi Gras ball Saturday. Also hosting a tableau Saturday is the Krewe of Amani.

Already hosting balls are the krewes of Adonis, Nike, Galatea, Hannibal and Dionysus.

Six area Mardi Gras parades will be held in the Tri-City area beginning Feb. 21 and ending on Mardi Gras Day.

Ball patrons are reminded that tableaus begin promptly and everyone should be seated prior to the krewe’s stated start time.

Krewe of Amani

The Krewe of Amani celebrates 22 years with its coronation at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Floor seating is invitation only.

Amani patrons are reminded that doors to view the tableau will close at 7:45 p.m. and not reopen until the presentation is complete.

Making a farewell appearance will be King and Queen Amani XXII Josh Singleton and Kizzy Gant.

Amani will hold its Lundi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in Patterson. The procession will line up at Patterson High School and proceed down La. 182 (Main Street) and end at the Place Norman Shopping Center.

Krewe of Hephaestus

The oldest area krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, will hold its 60th carnival court at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Floor seating is invitation only.

Taking to the stage for a final appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LIX Chris Price and Mary Frances Aucoin.

Krewe members will parade at 2 p.m. Fat Tuesday in Morgan City. The procession will organize on Sixth and Sycamore streets and proceed down Sixth Street to Marguerite Street, Ninth Street, Clothilde Street, and Victor II Boulevard, ending at the auditorium on Myrtle Street.

Parade Summaries

—Krewe of Adonis: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Dionysus: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., Berwick.

—Krewe of Galatea: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Morgan City.

—Krewe of Amani: Monday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., Patterson.

—Siracusa/ Greenwood: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m., Siracusa Subdivision.

—Krewe of Hephaestus: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Morgan City.