Helping hurricane victims

Central Catholic High School's National Honor Society collected diapers and wipes for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. CCHS collected a total of 1,596 diapers and over 60 packs of baby wipes. Members also received over $150 in monetary donations with the help of the CCHS Key Club. Students helped load the supplies for shipment to the diaper bank. Pictured on the bottom row are Anne-Alese Rentrop, Hallie Crappell and Gracie Pintado. Standing are Emma Chamberlain, Gracie Lipari, Mary Brinkley, Natalie Sloane and CCHS National Honor Society moderator Brittany Matte.