Helping with hurricane relief

Dat Nguyen, floor manager and delivery driver at Tiger Island Hardware and Outdoors in Morgan City, and Todd LeBlanc, supervisor at Tanks-A-Lot in Bayou Vista, load a generator into a container Wednesday at Tanks-A-Lot’s facility. Also pictured are Chris Fuselier, helper at Tanks-A-Lot, and Derrin Barras, site manager. The container of supplies was set to be sent to Florida to help in the Hurricane Michael relief efforts. Calm Trucking was going to deliver the supplies. Other companies involved in the effort were Cannata’s Market and G&J Land & Marine Food Distributors. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)