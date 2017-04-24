Joseph Jones was recognized as the foundation’s 2017 honoree. Charles Maize, right, receives the 2017 honoree award on behalf of Jones from Helping Hearts Foundation President Herman Hartman.
The organization’s guest speaker was John Pierre, chancellor of Southern University’s Law Center.
Ella Mahannah was recognized for her work with the foundation. Mahannah, right, is shown with Helping Hearts Foundation member Connie Veal.
Helping Hearts banquet
The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
The 14th annual Tri-City Helping Hearts Foundation Banquet was held Saturday at the St. Mary Parish Senior Citizens Center in Morgan City.