At the head of their class

Submitted Photo

St. Mary Parish schools recently recognized high-achieving schools based on performance ratings issued by the Louisiana Department of Education for the 2016-2017 school year. Awards were presented to principals acknowledging school performance scores that rated the school as an A or B. Two schools, Maitland and Norman Elementary, were also honored for receiving a rating of Excellent for their exceptional pre-K programs. The principals pictured are, front row: Tonia Verrette, Maitland Elementary; Sheryl Gibbons, Hattie Watts Elementary; Kristy Estay of Centerville High; Debbie Tompkins, Berwick Elementary; Carmen Lagarde, Bayou Vista Elementary; Shannon Hoffpauir, Norman Elementary; and Mickey Fabre, Morgan City High. Back row: Superintendent Leonard Armato; Lane Larive, Patterson High; Ronnie Louis, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle; Barbara LeLeux, Wyandotte Elementary; Shantell Toups, Aucoin Elementary; Ty Burdett, Franklin High; Evangeline Butler, West St. Mary High; Tim Hymel of Berwick Junior High; and Paul Broussard, Berwick High. Not pictured is Assistant Superintendent Teresa Bagwell. They were awarded plaques to commemorate their achievement.