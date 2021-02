Submitted Photo/Hattie Watts Elementary

Amy Isham has been named the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year at Hattie A. Watts Elementary in Patterson. She has been an educator for 16 years and a teacher at Hattie Watts for the past eight years. She teaches pre-kindergarten and serves on Hattie Watts’ Faculty Lighthouse team. From left are Assistant Principal Charles Foulcard, Isham, Principal Sheryl Gibbons and Assistant Principal Ronica LaPoint.