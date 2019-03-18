Hattie Watts named Lighthouse School

Hattie A. Watts Elementary announced today that the school has been named as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Co.

The company said the recognition comes because Hattie Watts has achieved outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing The Leader in Me process with fidelity. The honor also results from the extraordinary impact the school is having on staff, students, parents, and the greater community.

Sean Covey, president, Franklin Covey Education, said, “We are thrilled to recognize Hattie A. Watts Elementary as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Schools who achieve the Lighthouse Milestone are great examples of a strong leadership model, and of what it means to be a Leader in Me school. This school has experienced transformational results by implementing the principles and practices related to The Leader in Me.

"We are so pleased to celebrate the success they are experiencing.”

Sheryl Gibbons, principal of Hattie A. Watts Elementary, said, “We are honored to become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. We have seen amazing results from implementing The Leader in Me process at our school, such as improvements in academic achievement, communication skills, and overall school culture.

"One example that stands out is a student who was extremely shy and didn’t realize his leadership potential. He became an active member of our Student Lighthouse team, which is one leadership role we offer as part of Leader in Me.

"Applying and interviewing for this leadership role were huge steps for him because he lacked self-confidence. After being selected and serving in his new role, his teachers noticed many hidden talents emerge and develop.

"His communication skills blossomed due to collaboration with teachers, parents, and students regarding new schoolwide initiatives. A once shy, young child became an important voice in our school, and because of Leader in Me, he now realizes that his creativity and problem-solving strategies are worth sharing.

"The Leader in Me initiative not only has had a significant impact on this student, but it has also motivated and influenced many other children.”